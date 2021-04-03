$45.80 Million in Sales Expected for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) will announce sales of $45.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.97 million to $47.06 million. Monmouth Real Estate Investment reported sales of $41.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will report full year sales of $182.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.89 million to $187.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $194.71 million, with estimates ranging from $175.36 million to $205.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monmouth Real Estate Investment.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.