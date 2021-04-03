Critical Contrast: Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eversource Energy and Brookfield Renewable, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eversource Energy 2 5 4 0 2.18 Brookfield Renewable 0 2 0 0 2.00

Eversource Energy presently has a consensus target price of $90.27, suggesting a potential upside of 4.40%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus target price of $48.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.32%. Given Eversource Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eversource Energy is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Profitability

This table compares Eversource Energy and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eversource Energy 13.57% 8.88% 2.83% Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eversource Energy and Brookfield Renewable’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eversource Energy $8.53 billion 3.48 $909.05 million $3.45 25.06 Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eversource Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Dividends

Eversource Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Eversource Energy pays out 69.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eversource Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Eversource Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Eversource Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eversource Energy beats Brookfield Renewable on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers. The Electric Transmission segment owns and maintains transmission facilities through CL&P, NSTAR Electric, PSNH, and WMECO. The Water Distribution segments operates three separate regulated water utilities in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The Natural Gas Distribution segment transmits and distributes natural gas to retail customers. The company was founded on July 1, 1966 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.