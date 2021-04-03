Financial Analysis: Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) and ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) and Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of ImmunoGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Zogenix shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of ImmunoGen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Zogenix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ImmunoGen and Zogenix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunoGen 0 3 4 0 2.57 Zogenix 0 1 5 0 2.83

ImmunoGen currently has a consensus price target of $10.10, suggesting a potential upside of 23.02%. Zogenix has a consensus price target of $58.25, suggesting a potential upside of 182.22%. Given Zogenix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zogenix is more favorable than ImmunoGen.

Volatility & Risk

ImmunoGen has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zogenix has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunoGen and Zogenix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunoGen -77.65% N/A -26.98% Zogenix -8,758.48% -53.91% -36.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImmunoGen and Zogenix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunoGen $82.27 million 19.93 -$104.13 million ($0.70) -11.73 Zogenix $3.65 million 315.18 -$419.50 million ($3.90) -5.29

ImmunoGen has higher revenue and earnings than Zogenix. ImmunoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zogenix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ImmunoGen beats Zogenix on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm. Its preclinical program include IMGC936, an investigational ADC in co-development with MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Amgen/Oxford BioTherapeutics; sanofi-aventis U. S. LLC; Biotest AG; Bayer HealthCare AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Debiopharm International SA; Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited; and MacroGenics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases. It also developing MT1621, an investigational deoxynucleoside substrate enhancement therapy for the treatment of inherited mitochondrial DNA depletion disorder thymidine kinase 2 deficiency (TK2d). Zogenix, Inc. has collaboration with Tevard Biosciences to advance novel gene therapies for Dravet Syndrome and other genetic epilepsies. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

