Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$65.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOL. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.27.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$57.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$50.95. The stock has a market cap of C$17.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.28. Dollarama has a 1-year low of C$37.20 and a 1-year high of C$57.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

