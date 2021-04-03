CIBC Reiterates Neutral Rating for Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$11.25 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$13.00 to C$12.75 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Laurentian cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.14.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

FVI opened at C$8.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.26. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 70.58. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$2.86 and a 1 year high of C$12.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.