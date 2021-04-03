CIBC Trims Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Target Price to C$3.75

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.78.

TSE MOZ opened at C$2.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$498.75 million and a PE ratio of -58.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.59. Marathon Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total transaction of C$181,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$664,950.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

