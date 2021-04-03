Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 18.75 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 17.50 ($0.23), with a volume of 2117787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.25 ($0.21).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Inspired Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 16.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of £173.15 million and a P/E ratio of -13.85.

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides provide energy purchasing and energy consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers procurement, bureau, software, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, and optimization services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Preston, the United Kingdom.

