Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $83.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.29, but opened at $59.12. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Domo shares last traded at $59.64, with a volume of 610 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Get Domo alerts:

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Domo by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Domo by 38.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 135,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Domo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.88.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.