NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NightFood stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. NightFood has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16.
NightFood Company Profile
