Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) a €16.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.30 ($20.35) target price on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($22.00) price target on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €17.44 ($20.52).

ETR CAP opened at €18.24 ($21.46) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €18.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €18.93. Encavis AG has a 52 week low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 52 week high of €25.55 ($30.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 424.19.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

