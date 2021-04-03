Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €60.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.38 ($71.04).

Shares of BN stock opened at €58.22 ($68.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €57.36 and a 200-day moving average of €54.45. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

