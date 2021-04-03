Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €60.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.38 ($71.04).

Shares of BN stock opened at €58.22 ($68.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €57.36 and a 200-day moving average of €54.45. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

