Aziyo Biologics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 6th (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics’ (NASDAQ:AZYO) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 6th. Aziyo Biologics had issued 2,941,176 shares in its IPO on October 8th. The total size of the offering was $49,999,992 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aziyo Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. Aziyo Biologics has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.92.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $163,000.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

