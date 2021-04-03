China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of China Dasheng Biotechnology stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. China Dasheng Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.26.
China Dasheng Biotechnology Company Profile
