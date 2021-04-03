China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of China Dasheng Biotechnology stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. China Dasheng Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.26.

Get China Dasheng Biotechnology alerts:

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company Profile

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of bacteria based products used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation in the People's Republic of China. It provides artificial microorganisms (AM) and high-efficiency microorganism (HM) based biological bacterium blends; and biological preservatives.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for China Dasheng Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dasheng Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.