Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the February 28th total of 49,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 225,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $65.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $1,978,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $2,008,000.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

