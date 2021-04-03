Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

NRZ opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 312.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

