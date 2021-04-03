Christopher Mills Buys 25,000 Shares of Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Stock

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) insider Christopher Mills bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500 ($15,024.82).

Christopher Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Christopher Mills purchased 100,000 shares of Frenkel Topping Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

FEN stock opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.59) on Friday. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 58.50 ($0.76). The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 46.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.51. The firm has a market cap of £50.07 million and a P/E ratio of 45.50.

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services for clients in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

