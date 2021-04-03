Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Purchases 3,506 Shares of Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) insider Mary Reilly bought 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.66 ($2,794.17).

Shares of MTO stock opened at GBX 62.60 ($0.82) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £888.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92. Mitie Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 100.90 ($1.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Mitie Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 43 ($0.56).

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

