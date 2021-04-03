Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mogo Inc. is a financial technology company. It provides financial health apps to consumers with solutions to manage and control their finances. The company’s products including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid VisaCard(R), digital mortgage experience and the MogoCrypto account. Mogo Inc., formerly known as Mogo Finance Technology Inc., is based in VANCOUVER, Columbia. “

MOGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.39.

Shares of MOGO stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.06 million, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 2.93. Mogo has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mogo during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Mogo in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mogo by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 574,131 shares during the last quarter. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

