Southside Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.18%.

In other news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total value of $156,977.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,764 shares in the company, valued at $749,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $409,585.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,911.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,585 shares of company stock valued at $929,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after acquiring an additional 189,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 309.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 11.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 280,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 28,472 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,771 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

