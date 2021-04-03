Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Cut by Analyst

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares alerts:

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $38.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

In other news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 516,970 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 282.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.