Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Titanium Transportation Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Titanium Transportation Group alerts:

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Titanium Transportation Group from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CVE TTR opened at C$3.82 on Friday. Titanium Transportation Group has a 52 week low of C$1.06 and a 52 week high of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.