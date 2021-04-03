Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) Insider Acquires £88,500 in Stock

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) insider Yngve Myhre purchased 150,000 shares of Benchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £88,500 ($115,625.82).
Shares of BMK stock opened at GBX 59.75 ($0.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of £399.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90. Benchmark Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.01.
Benchmark Company Profile
