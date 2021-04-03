Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) Insider Acquires £88,500 in Stock

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) insider Yngve Myhre purchased 150,000 shares of Benchmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £88,500 ($115,625.82).

Shares of BMK stock opened at GBX 59.75 ($0.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of £399.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90. Benchmark Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 67 ($0.88). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.01.

Benchmark Company Profile

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

