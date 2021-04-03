Insider Buying: Genus plc (LON:GNS) Insider Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Genus plc (LON:GNS) insider Iain Ferguson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,800 ($62.71) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($31,356.15).

Iain Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Iain Ferguson bought 500 shares of Genus stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,851 ($63.38) per share, for a total transaction of £24,255 ($31,689.31).

Shares of Genus stock opened at GBX 4,920 ($64.28) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 66.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,106.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,465.66. Genus plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,066 ($40.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,515 ($72.05).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on Genus from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

