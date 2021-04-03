Duck Creek Technologies (DCT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 5th. Analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Duck Creek Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DCT stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a PE ratio of -408.73. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $4,108,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 675,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,993,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,602,318 shares of company stock valued at $297,055,741 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

