Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) and PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Financial Survey

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) and Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

This table compares PerkinElmer and Astrotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PerkinElmer $2.88 billion 5.05 $227.56 million $4.10 31.68 Astrotech $490,000.00 98.14 -$8.31 million N/A N/A

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech.

Profitability

This table compares PerkinElmer and Astrotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PerkinElmer 12.74% 21.57% 9.61% Astrotech -1,332.38% -1,607.31% -164.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PerkinElmer and Astrotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PerkinElmer 0 4 7 0 2.64 Astrotech 0 0 0 0 N/A

PerkinElmer currently has a consensus price target of $134.54, indicating a potential upside of 3.59%. Given PerkinElmer’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PerkinElmer is more favorable than Astrotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of PerkinElmer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Astrotech shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of PerkinElmer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.0% of Astrotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

PerkinElmer has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrotech has a beta of -0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PerkinElmer beats Astrotech on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental, food, and industrial markets that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc. The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders. This segment provides TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer based explosives trace detector to replace the explosives and narcotics trace detectors used at airports, cargo and secured facilities, and borders. The AgLAB Inc. segment develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the agriculture market for process control and the detection of trace amounts of solvents and pesticides. It also develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is based in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.