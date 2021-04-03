Barclays Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 415 Price Target

Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 375 target price on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 410 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a CHF 400 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 407.90.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

