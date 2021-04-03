TELUS (TSE:T) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.16% from the stock’s previous close.

T has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.13.

TELUS stock opened at C$25.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$21.73 and a twelve month high of C$27.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.01.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

