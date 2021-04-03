Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) PT Raised to C$43.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$33.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.81.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$34.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$15.86 and a 12-month high of C$35.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.87.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

