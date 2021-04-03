Methanex (TSE:MX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt restated their hold rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$49.50.

TSE MX opened at C$47.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.99. Methanex has a 12-month low of C$16.74 and a 12-month high of C$62.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.6500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

