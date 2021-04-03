National Bankshares Initiates Coverage on True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)

Investment analysts at National Bankshares began coverage on shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TNT.UN. Raymond James lowered their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “na” rating and issued a C$6.75 price objective (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.75 target price (up from C$6.25) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Laurentian downgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. True North Commercial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.71.

Shares of TSE TNT.UN opened at C$6.87 on Thursday. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$4.30 and a 52 week high of C$7.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28. The firm has a market cap of C$593.20 million and a P/E ratio of 14.93.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

