Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $261.44

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 261.44 ($3.42) and traded as high as GBX 324.97 ($4.25). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 316 ($4.13), with a volume of 32,271 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 322.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 261.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of £102.01 million and a PE ratio of 101.94.

Get Hargreaves Services alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Hargreaves Services’s payout ratio is currently 1.45%.

In other Hargreaves Services news, insider Christopher Jones purchased 24,073 shares of Hargreaves Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £64,997.10 ($84,919.13).

Hargreaves Services Company Profile (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.