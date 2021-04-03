Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.17

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.17 and traded as high as $26.90. Koss shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 4,722,233 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

In other Koss news, Director Steven A. Leveen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total transaction of $390,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Donnan Smith sold 149,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $6,035,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 591,210 shares of company stock worth $21,218,313 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

