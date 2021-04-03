Blocery Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.85 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded up 81.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Blocery token can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blocery has traded 149.3% higher against the dollar. Blocery has a total market capitalization of $18.85 million and approximately $9.04 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00073615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00286910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.84 or 0.00820478 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00091894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010253 BTC.

Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,534,937 tokens. Blocery’s official website is blocery.io . The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

