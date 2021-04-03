Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.81. Urban One shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 87,278 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Urban One at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

