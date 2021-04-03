LightJump Acquisition (NASDAQ:LJAQ) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of LightJump Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LJAQ) shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.79. 1,927 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 50,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

About LightJump Acquisition (NASDAQ:LJAQ)

LightJump Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LightJump Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightJump Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.