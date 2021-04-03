NFTLootBox (LOOT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox token can currently be bought for approximately $129.81 or 0.00217578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00073603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.57 or 0.00287558 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $488.07 or 0.00818044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00092041 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00028133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010203 BTC.

NFTLootBox Token Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

NFTLootBox Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

