Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.24. 3,306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 40,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Siyata Mobile in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siyata Mobile stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 20.88% of Siyata Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

