$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.40. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

WRI stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.39. 826,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,680. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $27.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

