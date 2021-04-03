Stably USD (USDS) Price Down 1.8% This Week

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Stably USD has a market cap of $630,118.95 and approximately $913.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD token can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stably USD has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00053771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 752.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.99 or 0.00671150 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00028744 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,583,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,056 tokens. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

Stably USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

