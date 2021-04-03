Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Market Capitalization Tops $9.12 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00053771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 752.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.99 or 0.00671150 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00070013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00028744 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com

