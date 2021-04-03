Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Hits $3.56 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $15,113.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

