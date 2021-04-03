Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) Trading Down 5.5%

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) shares dropped 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 20,731 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 7,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT)

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures.

