-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). National CineMedia posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 260%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCMI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

In other National CineMedia news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 199,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 486,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,493. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $357.07 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

