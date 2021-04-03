Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.56. 98,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,375. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 75,985 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

