Sartorius Stedim Biotech (EPA:DIM) Trading Down 0.4%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (EPA:DIM) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €349.70 ($411.41) and last traded at €349.70 ($411.41). 63,029 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €351.20 ($413.18).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €400.00 ($470.59) target price on Sartorius Stedim Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €361.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €323.79.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

