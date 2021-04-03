Diamond Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,600.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.20 or 0.00005372 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $22,600.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002446 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 58.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00096110 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,585,441 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

