Tap (XTP) Trading 5.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Tap has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tap coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and $548,730.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00054141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 753.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00674485 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00070005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00028756 BTC.

Tap (XTP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

