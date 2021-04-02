AAX Token Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $14,286.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AAX Token has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00054141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 753.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00674485 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00070005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00028756 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAX Token (CRYPTO:AAB) is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

