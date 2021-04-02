PCHAIN (PI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.44 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

