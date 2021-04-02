Golem (GLM) Price Tops $0.65

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Golem has traded up 29.2% against the dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $645.31 million and $35.07 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Golem

GLM is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Golem is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

